The expanding Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S line-up of official accessories continues to expand with today's announcement from Nacon, a growing gaming accessory company based out of Europe. Nacon is announcing a myriad of new next-gen gaming controllers today, with the intention to bring their expertise to North America for the first time with their Designed for Xbox accessories.

A total of four new controllers were announced, with two being geared towards Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Windows PC's. The other two are aimed at Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting players slot in their compatible Android device for seamless playing.

Nacon's new controllers will be available sometime in early 2021, with more information shared as we inch closer to launch.

MG-X Series