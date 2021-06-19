Munguia was originally scheduled to face Maciej Sulecki back in April but he ended up pulling out of the fight and D'Mitrius Ballard stepped in. However, Ballard suffered an injury and also had to bow out. Munguia's fight with Sulecki was then rebooked but once again, he withdrew from the match and Szeremeta was forced to step in on short notice.

The wait is over and Jamie Munguia will be making his return to the ring tonight to defend his WBO intercontinental middleweight title against a challenge from Kamil Szeremeta and we have all the details on how you can watch Munguia vs Szeremeta online.

Szeremeta will certainly have his work cut out for him as the 24-year-old Mexican boxer Munguia is currently undefeated and has a 36-0 record with a total of 29 knockouts. It was during Munguia's last fight against Tureano Johnson back in October of last year that he first one the intercontinental middleweight title and now he'll have to defend it.

31-year-old Szeremeta from Poland has a record of 21-1 and first made his professional boxing debut back in 2012. He suffered the first loss in his career during his last fight back in December when he took on Gennadiy Golovkin. After seven rounds in which Szeremeta was knocked down four times, the referee finally stepped in and was forced to call off the fight and Golovkin was able to retain his IBF title.

Munguia vs Szeremeta isn't the only title fight on tonight's card though as Marlen Esparaza will challenge Ibeth Zamora for a chance at the WBC women's flyweight title.

Whether you're rooting for Munguia, Szeremeta or just want to tune in to see the rest of the stacked card at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, we'll show you how to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta from anywhere in the world.

Munguia vs Szeremeta - When and where?

Jaime Munguia and Kamil Szeremeta will meet in the boxing ring at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, June 19. The Main Card will kick off at 3:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT with the middleweight showdown between Munguia and Szeremeta expected to begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

How to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta on the sports streaming service DAZN beginning at 3:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT. A subscription to the streaming service costs $19.99 per month but you can save quite a bit by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 instead.

While fighting sports were DAZN's main focus when the service first launched in 2016, it has since expanded its coverage to show other sports including Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Formula One and others. If you're a big boxing fan, signing up for DAZN's annual subscription makes a great deal of sense as you'll also be able to watch Martinez vs Cordova next week, Garcia vs Fortuna in July and plenty of other boxing matches.

Live stream Munguia vs Szeremeta in the UK, Canada and Australia

As Munguia vs Szeremeta is a DAZN exclusive, boxing fans in the UK, Canada and Australia will also be able to watch the fight on the sports streaming service beginning at 3:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT in Canada, 8:30pm BST in the UK and at 5:30am AEST / 3:30am AWST in Australia. Actually the only country where you won't be able to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta on DAZN is in Munguia's home country of Mexico but boxing fans there can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed below to watch the fight.

Although DAZN is available in the UK, Canada and Australia, the service's prices are a bit different for each country. Signing up for DAZN will cost you $19.99 per month or $150 for the year in Canada while the sports streaming service is currently running a promotion in the UK and Australia where it's priced at £1.99 a month or AUD$ 2.99 with a discounted initial price.

Watch Munguia vs Szeremeta from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Munguia vs Szeremeta in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the middleweight showdown when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

