What you need to know The Movado Connect 2.0 is official and you can pre-order it starting today.

It runs the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and comes in 40mm and 42mm sizes.

Prices start at $495 but can reach $795 depending on the finish and band you choose.

If you were holding out hope for a Pixel Watch this year, it's pretty evident that you can give up on that. However, that doesn't mean we don't have some smartwatches to get excited about. Yesterday, we saw the launch of Huawei's latest Watch GT 2, and today, Movado is joining the fray with its new Connect 2.0.

These are beautifully designed smartwatches enhanced with Google's cutting-edge technology. Movado has always been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of modern design and innovation. This collection does just that by offering new and exciting ways of telling time through the marriage of iconic design and state of the art functionality.

The Movado Connect 2.0 is the first smartwatch from the company since 2017, and as such, it comes packing some major technical upgrades. The Connect 2.0 runs the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of Storage. It also offers two different sizes to choose from, either 40mm or 42mm, and features an AMOLED display. Of course, it wouldn't be a Movado watch if it didn't exude style with a modern design.

The new Connect 2.0 comes in a variety of finishes, including Black, Gold, and Rose Gold, while also offering a selection of interchangeable bands to choose from made of leather, fabric, or metal. As for any additional features and sensors, the Movado Connect 2.0 includes GPS, a heart rate monitor, microphone, rotating crown, two programmable buttons, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and even an altimeter. Unfortunately, there is no mention of a speaker, if that's something you were looking for. The Movado Connect 2.0 is available for pre-order starting today with styles starting at $495 with orders expecting to ship by October 14. It might not be the most affordable smartwatch around, but who said style comes cheap?