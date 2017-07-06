The Moto E4 Plus promises two-day battery life and an unencumbered software experience.

India is a key market for Motorola, and the brand isn't wasting any time in launching its latest products in the country. After debuting the Moto C series last month, the manufacturer is set to introduce the Moto E4 Plus in the country on July 12.

A massive 5000mAh battery requires an electrifying partnership!#MotoE4Plus on @Flipkart

Unveiling on 12/07 at 12 pmhttps://t.co/b7hNAgnk0P pic.twitter.com/YTnmGStgJl — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 5, 2017

The standard variant of the Moto E4 comes with a 2800mAh battery, but the E4 Plus offers a massive 5000mAh battery that should easily last two days on a full charge. Other specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, MediaTek MT6737 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores, 3GB of RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter.

The phone will be available through Flipkart, and we'll have to wait until July 12 to learn how much it costs. There are several great devices in this segment, but Motorola's focus on an uncluttered software experience combined with two-day battery life make the Moto E4 Plus an enticing option. What do you think will be the pricing of Motorola's upcoming phone in India?

