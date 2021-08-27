A few weeks ago, Google dropped the Pixel 5a on us, and I, for one, was thrilled to see such a complete smartphone at such an accessible price point. The Pixel 5a looks nearly identical to its immediate predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, but it improves on that device with a slightly larger screen, a much bigger battery, an IP67 water-resistance — a first for a Pixel a-series phone.

Even though the Pixel 5a is an iterative update, it's still an incredible value and is sure to be considered one of the best affordable Android phones of 2021. Like the 4a last year, the 5a was unveiled in mid-August, which is later than most expected it to arrive. So that got us wondering — did this wait mean the Pixel 5a didn't live up to the hype?

According to the poll, over 55% said that the Pixel 5a was indeed worth the wait, while just under 27% were indifferent to it. Only 18% called the device "underwhelming and too late."

Was the Google Pixel 5a worth the wait?

I don't know that anyone was "waiting" for it but it sure seems like a great low cost option. — 🏁 CJ Allebach 🏁 (@allebachcj) August 26, 2021

Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you on the topic. Does the Pixel 5a interest or excite you at all?