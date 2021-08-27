What you need to know
- We polled our readers to ask if they thought the extended wait for the Google Pixel 5a was worth it.
- Over half said that the budget-friendly flagship was exactly what they had hoped for, regardless of timing.
- Fewer than 20% were disappointed by its design, features, and arrival date.
A few weeks ago, Google dropped the Pixel 5a on us, and I, for one, was thrilled to see such a complete smartphone at such an accessible price point. The Pixel 5a looks nearly identical to its immediate predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, but it improves on that device with a slightly larger screen, a much bigger battery, an IP67 water-resistance — a first for a Pixel a-series phone.
Even though the Pixel 5a is an iterative update, it's still an incredible value and is sure to be considered one of the best affordable Android phones of 2021. Like the 4a last year, the 5a was unveiled in mid-August, which is later than most expected it to arrive. So that got us wondering — did this wait mean the Pixel 5a didn't live up to the hype?
According to the poll, over 55% said that the Pixel 5a was indeed worth the wait, while just under 27% were indifferent to it. Only 18% called the device "underwhelming and too late."
Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you on the topic. Does the Pixel 5a interest or excite you at all?
OnePlus Buds Pro review: Floating on AirPods
OnePlus's latest earbuds hit their mark in terms of sound and call quality, but mediocre ANC and a few strange software decisions hold them back from perfection.
Here's the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available right now.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Keep it simple or go to the next level with the best drawing apps
While not every smartphone is equipped with a stylus, some folks like to draw or create art on their Android devices. For those looking to channel their inner artist, we've rounded up some of the best drawing apps for Android.