While we already knew a fair bit about what this title update was bringing, there's even more than was previously stated. Capcom's latest Developer Diary for the game goes into detail, talking about just what players can expect.

The main draw of the update is the addition of Rajang, a classic beast. You can check out the initial reveal trailer for Rajang here. Do note, Rajang is meant to be quite a challenge and it has several new moves designed to give even veterans a hard time. Rajang will show up in the Guiding Lands' new volcanic region. This new region will also have materials that you can use to craft special new mods for your weapons.

More layered armor sets are coming. While the developers didn't go too in-depth on this part, it looks like you'll have a vast amount of armor from the game usable as layered armor, so you can really go nuts with customizing your look while keeping the bonuses and stats you want. You'll need to grab the materials from the Guiding Lands. For new Tempered Monsters, you can also expect to see Tempered Gold Rathians and Silver Rathalos.

Next up, while we already knew that this update would add the ability to invite your friends over to check out your room, as well as play music tracks, there's even more coming. You'll be able to display different monster figurines and equipment around your place, so you can style it just right. Do note that while some content will be free, others will be paid.

Finally, the video also provided a roadmap of content for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne through the end of the year, so players know what to expect for the rest of 2019. The first big update is scheduled to release on October 10 and will include all the previously mentioned details. The next major update is coming in November and will feature the Resident Evil 2 promotion and contest winners gear. PlayStation 4 players can look forward to the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds content split up across November and December. In December, there will be a season event in a free update that is also bringing a mysterious new monster.

There will be content coming in 2020 and the roadmap in the Developer Diary explicitly acknowledges the second anniversary of Monster Hunter: World. We'll have to wait on exact specifics though. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available on consoles right now and is set to come to PC sometime in January 2020.