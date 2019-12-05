What you need to know Players in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne are discovering a new monster called Safi'jiiva.

Safi'jiiva is extremely powerful and cannot currently be killed.

This monster will most likely be fleshed out in another update.

Capcom has been providing steady updates for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, including a recent patch that added the Stygian Zinogre. Since this update, players are now discovering a new creature called Safi'jiiva. You can check out a video below from Weiss Gaming, who encounters this ferocious, powerful creature in the wild.

Unfortunately, even if you manage to stay alive, that'll all you'll be able to do against it. Right now, it isn't possible to kill the Safi'jiiva, as it simply flies away after taking a certain amount of damage. Last month, the Monster Hunter Twitter account released a cryptic image hinting at the inclusion of this new monster.