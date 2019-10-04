What you need to know
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is getting lots of new content over the next several weeks.
- One of the most surprising additions is a crossover with Resident Evil 2, bringing several new skins including a Mr. X skin for the Handler.
- You can get Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $50 on Amazon.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be getting lots of different content over the next several weeks, including the Rajang beast update, which includes a new region in the Burning Lands and the ability to invite your friends over to your house. This update is set to arrive on October 10.
That's not the only stuff coming though, as Capcom has just revealed some Resident Evil 2 skins for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, including Leon, Claire and even a Mr. X costume for the Handler. These crossover event skins are set to arrive in November. You can take a look at the video below but be sure to stick around and watch all of it:
Capcom also shared a new video showing the winner of the Iceborne weapon design contest. The winner is the Black Eagle Charge Blade. It's coming in November.
They also showed off the winner of the Palico design contest, the Wiggler Set α+. This set is also coming in November.
So if you're busily looking for new skins, just wait, as this will be rolling out soon. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is currently available on consoles, with the PC version currently scheduled to arrive on January 2020.
Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
All-new threats
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.