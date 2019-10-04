Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be getting lots of different content over the next several weeks, including the Rajang beast update, which includes a new region in the Burning Lands and the ability to invite your friends over to your house. This update is set to arrive on October 10.

That's not the only stuff coming though, as Capcom has just revealed some Resident Evil 2 skins for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, including Leon, Claire and even a Mr. X costume for the Handler. These crossover event skins are set to arrive in November. You can take a look at the video below but be sure to stick around and watch all of it: