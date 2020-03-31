What you need to know
- The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign remaster leaked recently through people playing it early.
- Activision has officially announced the remaster and it is available today.
- It's a timed exclusive on PlayStation 4 and will come to Xbox One and PC on April 30.
After the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was leaked thanks to people in certain countries playing it early, Activision has officially announced what everyone already knew. This remastered version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is $20 and does not include the multiplayer or Special Ops modes.
This remastered version of the campaign features better visuals, with 4K and HDR support on PlayStation 4 Pro. You'll also get a bundle of cosmetic items for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, including a skin of the Ghost from Modern Warfare 2. You can see everything else included in the image below.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive. It's available right now for PlayStation 4 owners and is set to release on Xbox One and PC on April 30.
