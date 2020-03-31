After the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was leaked thanks to people in certain countries playing it early, Activision has officially announced what everyone already knew. This remastered version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is $20 and does not include the multiplayer or Special Ops modes.

This remastered version of the campaign features better visuals, with 4K and HDR support on PlayStation 4 Pro. You'll also get a bundle of cosmetic items for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, including a skin of the Ghost from Modern Warfare 2. You can see everything else included in the image below.