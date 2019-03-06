Ruggedly handsome Mobvoi Ticwatch S2 Simple and clean Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 Mobvoi aimed squarely for active outdoor users with the TicWatch S2, giving it a slight edge over the E2 by adding MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability certifications. The S2 also look a bit bolder and more rugged, but that's where the differences end. $180 at Amazon Pros Decent specs at an affordable price

The TicWatch E2 and S2 are essentially the same watch with a tiny bit of extra flavoring poured onto the S2 in the form of military-grade durability certifications, so at the end of the day, this choice comes down to looks, ruggedness, and if you think they're worth the extra $20.

Is military durability worth an extra 20 bucks?

The S2 features certified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, making it resistant to extreme temperature changes, humidity, dust, and "salt fog", a test of how it stands up to corrosion. All of the internal components, as well as the sport modes and capabilities — such as heart tracking and proactive workout monitoring, including swim style detection — are the same on both watches.

Ticwatch S2 Ticwatch E2 Platform Snapdragon Wear 2100 Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 512MB 512MB Internal Storage 4GB 4GB Display 1.39" AMOLED

(400 x 400 px) 1.39" AMOLED

(400 x 400 px) Connectivity Bluetooth v4.1

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v4.1

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n GPS GPS

GLONASS

Beidou GPS

GLONASS

Beidou Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart-rate sensor

Low latency off-body sensor Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Heart-rate sensor

Low latency off-body sensor NFC Payments No No Battery Capacity 415mAh 415mAh Waterproof Rating 5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m) 5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m) Durability Rating MIL-STD-810G

Operational between -20ºC to 55ºC

resistant to humidity, dust, and salt fog ❌ Price $180 $160

That's a whole lot of the same, isn't it? The differences here are superficial looks and durability certifications — and given that the E2 has the same components and a very similar housing, I'd wager the E2 is pretty durable, too, just not certified for it.

So, which do you prefer? The cleaner look and lower price of the E2, or the certified durability and ruggedness of the S2? I myself have been wearing an E2 for over a month now, and I'm perfectly happy with the way it's performed for me. I prefer the simpler lines of the E2, but the $20 upgrade is definitely worth it if you tend to be hard on your gear.

