Mobvoi aimed squarely for active outdoor users with the TicWatch S2, giving it a slight edge over the E2 by adding MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability certifications. The S2 also look a bit bolder and more rugged, but that's where the differences end.
Pros
- Decent specs at an affordable price
- 5 ATM waterproof
- Certified military-grade durability
- Two color options
Cons
- Rugged look is a big garish
- More expensive
- No NFC payments
The TicWatch E2 is the new entry-model watch from Mobvoi, and it features almost all of the same internals and features as the S2, the only differences are that it's a little bit less expensive, it isn't rated for military durability, and it only comes in black.
Pros
- $20 cheaper
- Cleaner, slicker look
- Adequate fitness tracking
- Same 5 ATM waterproofing
Cons
- Not MIL-STD durable
- Only one color
- Included band too big for some wrists
The TicWatch E2 and S2 are essentially the same watch with a tiny bit of extra flavoring poured onto the S2 in the form of military-grade durability certifications, so at the end of the day, this choice comes down to looks, ruggedness, and if you think they're worth the extra $20.
Is military durability worth an extra 20 bucks?
The S2 features certified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, making it resistant to extreme temperature changes, humidity, dust, and "salt fog", a test of how it stands up to corrosion. All of the internal components, as well as the sport modes and capabilities — such as heart tracking and proactive workout monitoring, including swim style detection — are the same on both watches.
|Ticwatch S2
|Ticwatch E2
|Platform
|Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Snapdragon Wear 2100
|RAM
|512MB
|512MB
|Internal Storage
|4GB
|4GB
|Display
|1.39" AMOLED
(400 x 400 px)
|1.39" AMOLED
(400 x 400 px)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.1
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth v4.1
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|GPS
|GPS
GLONASS
Beidou
|GPS
GLONASS
Beidou
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Heart-rate sensor
Low latency off-body sensor
|Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Heart-rate sensor
Low latency off-body sensor
|NFC Payments
|No
|No
|Battery Capacity
|415mAh
|415mAh
|Waterproof Rating
|5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m)
|5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m)
|Durability Rating
|MIL-STD-810G
Operational between -20ºC to 55ºC
resistant to humidity, dust, and salt fog
|❌
|Price
|$180
|$160
That's a whole lot of the same, isn't it? The differences here are superficial looks and durability certifications — and given that the E2 has the same components and a very similar housing, I'd wager the E2 is pretty durable, too, just not certified for it.
So, which do you prefer? The cleaner look and lower price of the E2, or the certified durability and ruggedness of the S2? I myself have been wearing an E2 for over a month now, and I'm perfectly happy with the way it's performed for me. I prefer the simpler lines of the E2, but the $20 upgrade is definitely worth it if you tend to be hard on your gear.
