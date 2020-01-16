It took Xiaomi two whole years, but the company has finally brought MIUI Themes back to the European Union after its rather unceremonious departure from the bloc back in February of 2018. The company didn't really explain why it was pulling what is one of the most popular components of its Android skin, but the change was likely necessitated by the impending GDRP regulations, set to take effect in May of the same year.

Well, it's back now and, the company says, "stronger than ever." In fact, some devices in the region should have already begun receiving the prodigal app, with a complete rollout across Europe expected by mid-may.

The Themes website, too, will now be accessible from within Europe for people to download styles for their phone directly. It was previously blocked in Europe and required the use of a VPN to access.

Unfortunately, while the app is making a return, Xiaomi had to cut some content found in other regions to make it compliant with European regulations. How extensive those cuts are is not clear yet.

To celebrate the app's return, Xiaomi is holding a wallpaper contest in its My Community app, which will once again sport a tab dedicated to theming and feature the most popular icons, wallpapers, themes, and more among the Mi Community.

