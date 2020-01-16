What you need to know
- Xiaomi pulled its popular theming app from the EU back in February 2018, likely due to GDPR compliance issues.
- MIUI Themes will start rolling out to all 28 states in the Union again.
- The website will also be available in the region once again.
It took Xiaomi two whole years, but the company has finally brought MIUI Themes back to the European Union after its rather unceremonious departure from the bloc back in February of 2018. The company didn't really explain why it was pulling what is one of the most popular components of its Android skin, but the change was likely necessitated by the impending GDRP regulations, set to take effect in May of the same year.
Well, it's back now and, the company says, "stronger than ever." In fact, some devices in the region should have already begun receiving the prodigal app, with a complete rollout across Europe expected by mid-may.
The Themes website, too, will now be accessible from within Europe for people to download styles for their phone directly. It was previously blocked in Europe and required the use of a VPN to access.
Unfortunately, while the app is making a return, Xiaomi had to cut some content found in other regions to make it compliant with European regulations. How extensive those cuts are is not clear yet.
To celebrate the app's return, Xiaomi is holding a wallpaper contest in its My Community app, which will once again sport a tab dedicated to theming and feature the most popular icons, wallpapers, themes, and more among the Mi Community.
Xiaomi is already teasing its Q3 2020-bound MIUI 12
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
OnePlus 8's 120Hz Fluid Display gets demonstrated in new video
OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau showed off the new OnePlus Fluid Display technology via a social media post. The video drew a comparison between the firm's upcoming tech and the current commonplace 60Hz displays.
Huawei shipped over 240 million smartphones and more 5G phones than Samsung
A recent report shows that Huawei shipped more than 240 million smartphones worldwide in 2019, including 6.9 million 5G smartphones to beat out Samsung.
Get your pumpkin fix with these Halloween-worthy wallpapers
Old wallpapers are sad wallpapers. Get some warm new, pumpkiny wallpapers