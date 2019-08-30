If you're a lucky Android user living in Seattle, London, Tokyo, Stockholm, or Mexico City you can now take part in Minecraft Earth's closed beta. Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality (AR) game that mixes the traditional Minecraft building blocks you know and love with real world environments.

This update will also add a new form of in-game currency, rubies. These allow players to buildplates during the beta. Rubies can either be earned in-game or purchased through microtransactions. Rubies will be tied to your Xbox Live Account and will remain with you after the early access period ends.

According to Mojang, most of the previous rules from the iOS beta, which rolled out in the middle of July, apply to its Android beta. Players must sign-up in order to receive an invite to the closed beta. Afterward, you'll need to log in once every seven days to keep your account active. If you're not sure whether your Android phone can run Minecraft Earth, we have a guide just for you.

Despite the beta only taking place in five cities, Minecraft Earth aims to release across the world.