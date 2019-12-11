Microsoft's Your Phone app is finally ready to add one of its biggest missing features: calling. The app already allows you to relay text messages, sync notifications, and share images between your phone and PC. Starting today, you'll also be able to make and receive calls with a PC that's connected to your Android phone.

Within the Your Phone app on your PC, you'll now be able to dial a number of search contacts to make a call. You should also be able to check out your call history and transfer calls from your PC back to your phone. Combined with the rest of Your Phone's features, you'll essentially never have to pull your phone out of your pocket while working at your PC.