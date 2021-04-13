Alongside the announcement of the new Surface Laptop 4 today, Microsoft also announced an expansion of the Surface Duo's availability to an additional ten European markets. Announced via the Microsoft blog, these include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft's Microsoft's Pete Kyriacou said:

Across the breadth of form-factors and price points available, from our largest Surface Hub, to our pocket-sized Surface Duo, we remain committed to delivering innovative devices that keep people productive. To this end, we're pleased to share that Surface Duo is now available for business and education customers in additional European countries.

Microsoft had earlier brought the Duo to the UK and Canada last year. Even though the hardware platform that powers the device is a tad outdated (meaning no 5G), the novel form-factor is still one-of-a-kind, for better or worse.

Reviewing the Surface Duo when it first launched, Android Central's Daniel Bader concluded:

At $1,400, the Surface Duo is a phone with two distinct screens that can be combined in a number of profound but not necessarily life-changing ways. Once I got into the groove, I loved having the versatility of a second screen — and honestly, this is the best e-reader I've ever used, though also the most expensive.

The device was also panned for the presence of bugs, though Microsoft has addressed those with post-launch updates. The Duo will also get Android 11 sometime in the summer, with no word of an Android 12 release yet.

It's not a perfect phone, but at the very least, for European businesses who want to invest in foldables, Microsoft's Surface Duo is now an option.