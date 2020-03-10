What you need to know
- Microsoft Stream has a large update on iOS and Android.
- The update brings several features for filming and editing videos, including being able to record real-time video.
- Microsoft Stream is an enterprise-focused video platform that integrates with Office 365.
Microsoft Stream received a major update on iOS and Android. The update brings several features for filming and editing videos, including the ability to record real-time video. Microsoft Stream is an enterprise-focused video platform that integrates with Office 365. It looks a bit like YouTube but focuses on sharing business content. The app itself is free, but the service requires a commercial Office 365 subscription to work.
The changelogs for the iOS and Android apps are identical:
Capture, swap, annotate, and trim, oh my!
You can now:
- harness the power of your camera to record real-time video
- swap between rear- and front-facing cameras while recording
- annotate before, during, or after a recording
- make stickers from photos
- view clips in chronological order
- drag-n-drop any clip to your recording to stitch into a new order
- trim to shorten the overall length
- access all uploaded videos from your company's servers through the app
These new features make the mobile version of Microsoft Stream a lot more powerful and useful. It can now record live video, swap between front and back cameras, and be used to annotate and edit videos.
Microsoft Stream
Microsoft Stream allows you to view, film, and edit enterprise-centric content to share. The mobile app just gained a load of new features for filming and editing. The app itself is free, but the service requires a commercial Office 365 subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tests reveal the Pixel 3 and 4 have abnormally slow USB transfer speeds
Android Authority recently ran an experiment testing the USB transfer speeds of several phones. The results revealed that the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 smartphones are significantly slower than phones with similar hardware and even slower than previous Pixel smartphones.
The Pixel 4a promises to make up for the Pixel 4 in new video leak
Google's Pixel 4a has emerged once again, this time in a hands-on video confirming rumored specs like a Snapdragon 730 processor and a RAM boost to 6GB from the 4GB Pixel 3a.
Nearly a billion Android devices could be vulnerable to hacking attacks
If you own an old Android phone that hasn’t received any new security update in a long time, you should seriously consider upgrading to a new phone to protect your data.
How to get started streaming with your PS4
Streaming games is a huge deal these days and you need to have the best equipment possible when you do. We have the best stuff around, just for you.