Microsoft Stream received a major update on iOS and Android. The update brings several features for filming and editing videos, including the ability to record real-time video. Microsoft Stream is an enterprise-focused video platform that integrates with Office 365. It looks a bit like YouTube but focuses on sharing business content. The app itself is free, but the service requires a commercial Office 365 subscription to work.

The changelogs for the iOS and Android apps are identical:

Capture, swap, annotate, and trim, oh my! You can now: harness the power of your camera to record real-time video

swap between rear- and front-facing cameras while recording

annotate before, during, or after a recording

make stickers from photos

view clips in chronological order

drag-n-drop any clip to your recording to stitch into a new order

trim to shorten the overall length

access all uploaded videos from your company's servers through the app

These new features make the mobile version of Microsoft Stream a lot more powerful and useful. It can now record live video, swap between front and back cameras, and be used to annotate and edit videos.