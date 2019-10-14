A small update is rolling out for Microsoft Launcher. Both the beta and publicly released versions of the app have a changelog for version 5.9.0. In addition to bug fixes, the update brings support for live date updates for calendar icons. The feature is supported by the Microsoft Launcher calendar icon as well as some other calendar icons.

Live date update changes the date that's displayed on your calendar application. For example, I applied the new feature to my phone today, and the icon shows today's date. It's a handy way to check what day it is quickly.

The update rolled out over the weekend and should be available to all Microsoft Launcher users. Microsoft Launcher gets new features on a regular basis. Last month, Microsoft rolled out a new Cortana experience to Microsoft Launcher users.