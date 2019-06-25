Microsoft released another update for Microsoft Launcher beta testers to check out today, bringing along a handful of new features. Coming in at version 5.6, the latest update to Microsoft Launcher aims to further erase barriers between Microsoft's services by added closer integration with Microsoft Teams and Outlook. There's also a revamped settings page coming with this update.

It's worth noting that adaptive icons aren't actually new in this version. Rather, that feature shipped as part of the 5.5 update that rolled out to beta testers in May. Still, version 5.6 has a solid list of new features that should come in handy for those living in Microsoft's ecosystem.

If you're already a Microsoft Launcher beta tester, you can grab the latest update from Google Play now. Alternatively, you can sign up to become a beta tester directly from Microsoft Launcher's Google Play page. Given the app's history, it's likely we'll see these features make their way to the release version over the coming weeks.

See at Google Play