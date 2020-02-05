Most modern companies are implementing or investigating how to implement cloud technologies within their operations, and being certified in Microsoft Azure can lead to a lucrative career in the cloud. Microsoft estimates that Azure is being used by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and Azure Architects are landing careers with six-figure salaries.

Jumping into Azure without any guidance isn't recommended, however, but training programs generally aren't cheap. Right now, however, Windows Central Digital Offers has a deal on a complete Microsoft Azure Architect certification prep bundle that contains four separate courses that prepare you for necessary certification exams. Instead of paying the regular price of about $387, you'll instead pay just $29. That's a saving of 92 percent!

This four-course bundle includes 23 hours of training and countless lectures. Access also remains open forever, so you can tackle learning at your own speed.

If you're ready to jump into Microsoft Azure and get the certification needed to land a lucrative new career, this certification exam prep bundle is a great starting point. Don't wait too long to pull the trigger, as this $29 price tag won't last forever.