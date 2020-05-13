Xiaomi introduced MIUI 12 last month in China, and is set to introduce the global version of the ROM in the coming weeks. MIUI 12 comes with a host of exciting new features and much-needed privacy controls, and will be rolling out to devices starting next month.

But one device that has fallen by the wayside is the Mi Mix 3 5G. The phone debuted last year to much fanfare as Xiaomi set its sights on the 5G segment in European markets, but lackluster sales have dampened those ambitions. As a refresher, the Mi Mix 3 5G was announced at last year's Mobile World Congress, and featured a 3800mAh battery and the Snapdragon 855 along with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Xiaomi announced 5G partnerships with Vodafone, TIM, Three, Orange, and Sunrise, and the Mi Mix 3 5G went on sale in May 2019 for €599 ($645). A year later, the phone is still on Android 9.0 Pie, and it doesn't look like it will be updated to Android 10. The regular Mi Mix 3, for instance, has received the stable Android 10 update back in March.

The Mi Mix 3 5G hasn't received MIUI 11 yet, and the lack of its inclusion in the MIUI 12 rollout suggests Xiaomi isn't keen on delivering its latest skin to the phone. While Xiaomi hasn't been great at rolling out platform updates to all of its phones in the past, it at least used to deliver new versions of MIUI to most devices in its portfolio.

Xiaomi usually delivers MIUI updates in lieu of Android platform updates. The Mi Mix 3 5G isn't even getting that.

Xiaomi's reasoning for this is that as MIUI already offers a lot of the security features that show up in new versions of Android, and that it prioritizes MIUI updates instead of updating the platform version on phones. However, the Mi Mix 3 5G isn't even getting that, with the phone still stuck on MIUI 10. There's now a Change.org petition urging Xiaomi to roll out the MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 to the phone. As of this writing, the petition has garnered over 1,200 votes.

I asked a Xiaomi spokesperson for a comment on the update situation and whether there are plans to roll out Android 10 to the Mi Mix 3 5G, but haven't heard anything back. It is becoming clear that Xiaomi is just brushing the Mi Mix 5G under the rug, which is unfortunate because the phone hasn't received a single platform update.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that the Mi Mix 3 5G was one of 21 phones included in the Android 10 beta program last year. The idea with the beta program is to allow a larger set of users to experience the latest version of Android, and being in the beta usually translates to a quick, stable update once it is available. However, that hasn't materialized for the Mi Mix 3 5G, and to date, it is the only phone included in the Android 10 beta program to not have received the stable update yet.