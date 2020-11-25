Metro series developer 4A Games was acquired by Embracer Group earlier this year and is already sharing more details on its plans for the future. Today, for the studio's 10 anniversary, 4A Games confirmed that the 2019 shooter Metro Exodus is going receive a free next-generation update on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.

We don't have exact details right now but this update will include faster loading times, higher framerates, increased resolution and ray-tracing. Additionally, you won't have to rebuy the game as long as you're upgrading within the same console family, so you can enjoy the main content and any DLC you've already purchased without spending anything extra.

In addition to these upgrades for Metro Exodus, the now 150-strong team is working on the next Metro game, which is being developed for PC and the newest consoles. A singleplayer story will be at the center of the experience but the team is also looking into multiplayer alongside Saber Interactive. 4A Games emphasizes however that it's "early days" and things could change, as the multiplayer might not even be packaged in with the singleplayer game.