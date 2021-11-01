What you need to know
- Our readers are most excited about Meta dropping the Facebook login requirement for Oculus.
- The Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas port was the second most popular option.
- However, trust in Facebook is still shaky among our readers.
Facebook has gone Meta, as the company announced a slew of updates to its efforts in VR and its so-called metaverse. Plenty of the announcements were focused on its Oculus Quest 2 and its VR platform, but the metaverse underscored everything during Mark Zuckerberg's keynote.
When we asked our readers what their favorite announcement was, most of the responses were in favor of the fact that Meta will no longer require a Facebook login for its best VR headsets. The change won't come until some time in 2022, but it should help relinquish dependence on Facebook, especially for those who prefer not to have an account or get locked out of their accounts.
The second most popular announcement was the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas port for the Oculus platform. This could potentially give users a first-person experience of the game; however, Meta was mum on much of the details and won't divulge more until Spring 2022.
Of course, even with the new name and grand plans of building its metaverse, Meta still has a steep hill to climb to garner back consumer trust, particularly given the legal messes it's involved with. This was evident in some of our poll comments and something our Nick Sutrich points out in his article highlighting how the rebranding affects Oculus. He notes that the name change is a smart move as the company makes its VR platform more open, particularly since Facebook's vision is that "[n]o one company will own and operate the metaverse."
With features like Horizon Worlds, Workspace, and the new Horizon Home, Meta seems to be off to a promising start to making Ready Player One a reality. Still, it may be a while before we really see how things pan out for Meta in its efforts to shake up its image.
Immerse yourself
Oculus Quest 2
A whole new world
The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, thanks to its easy setup and untethered design, so you don't need a PC to get started. It lets you jump into some great games, or you can chill out with your favorite films and shows with plenty of apps.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & Watch 4 Classic review: Just in time
Samsung has a lot riding on its new wearables — new OS, new sensors, new features, lower prices. But do the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic live up to their high expectations?
Android 12 review: It's all about you
With Android 12, Google is betting on a bold design language called Material You that's aimed at customization. The colorful styling makes Android 12 fun to use, and you also get a slate of security features designed to safeguard your privacy. Here's why Android 12 is a huge update for Google.
In the tablet world it's Apple, Amazon, and then everyone else
Ever since the iPad was released, numerous OEMs have tried to compete with mostly underwhelming Android tablets. At least in the U.S., only one company has had much success in claiming a degree of mind share and market share — Amazon.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!