While 5G connectivity made its debut on consumer phones last year, it was limited to flagships. But this year saw the introduction of 5G-enabled mid-range and budget phones, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G had a huge role to play in making the standard more accessible thanks to devices like the OnePlus Nord.

Qualcomm is now aiming to deliver 5G-enabled entry-level phones, and MediaTek is getting in on the action with its latest announcement. The Dimensity 700 chipset is now live, and it is designed to deliver 5G connectivity to budget phones.

The Dimensity 700 has eight cores, with two A76 cores clocked up to 2.2GHz joined by A55 energy-efficient cores. It is built on a 7nm node, has a built-in 5G modem, and offers carrier aggregation and dual SIM dual standby over 5G. MediaTek is touting global 5G connectivity and maximum downlink of 2.77Gbps.

With more and more budget manufacturers offering high-res camera sensors and screens with high refresh rates, the Dimensity 700 can handle up to 64MP camera modules and 90Hz Full HD+ panels. There's also hardware-level "imaging accelerators" that facilitate multi-frame noise reduction.