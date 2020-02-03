What you need to know
- MediaTek has announced two new mid-range gaming-focused mobile chipsets – Helio G70 and Helio G80.
- Both new chipsets are built on a 12nm process and come with an ARM Mali-G52 class GPU running at up to 950 MHz.
- They use a pair of ARM Cortex-A75 CPUs, along with six Cortex-A55 cores.
In July last year, Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek introduced its first gaming-focused chipsets in the Helio G90 and G90T. The company is now expanding its lineup of gaming-focused Helio G chips with the introduction of the Helio G80 and G70 chipsets for affordable gaming-centric phones.
MediaTek says its latest Helio G-series chipsets are targeted at gaming enthusiasts looking for high-end features at mid-tier prices. The two new chips come with the company's HyperEngine mobile gaming enhancements, multi-camera support, and integrated Voice on Wakeup (VoW).
The Helio G80 uses two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, paired with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8 GHz. It comes with an ARM G52 MC2 GPU, running at 950 MHz. The chip supports up to Full HD+ resolution displays, a single 48MP camera, and up to dual 16MP cameras. As for connectivity, the chipset uses a Cat-7 LTE modem with 2xCA support. It also comes with 1x1 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.
MediaTek's Helio G70, which is built on an identical 12nm fabrication process as the Helio G80, is a slight downgrade in some areas. The major differences include a lower 1.7GHz clock speed for the six efficiency-oriented cores and the ARM Mali-C52 MC2 GPU running at 820MHz.
The first MediaTek Helio G70-powered smartphone is expected to be the Realme C3, which is slated be launched in India on February 6. MediaTek's Helio G80 is also likely to appear in new budget-friendly gaming phones in India before the end of this quarter.
