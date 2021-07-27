The premium earbuds feature a shatter-resistant sapphire glass body, while the charging case is made using Kevlar fiber to provide protection from the elements. Similar to the MW08, the new MW08 Sport earbuds use 11mm drivers and offer Bluetooth 5.2 support with AAC, SBC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio technology. Thanks to Qualcomm's Hybrid Active Noise-Cancellation technology, you'll be able to enjoy Master & Dynamic's signature sound in almost any environment. For crystal clear voice calls, the earbuds rely on Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression.

New York-based audio company Master & Dynamic has expanded its portfolio of true wireless earbuds with the launch of the MW08 Sport. The new MW08 earbuds combine "high-performance workout features with an elegant design."

Aside from their premium build, the MW08 Sport also have an edge over the best wireless earbuds in the battery life department. Master & Dynamic claims the earbuds last up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the charging case provides an additional 30 hours of listening time.

Master & Dynamic has also rolled out a companion accessory for the earbuds, the MC100 Wireless Charging Pad. It has a cast aluminum base to enhance heat dissipation and can supply up to 10W of power to compatible devices.

The Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport true wireless earphones are priced at $349 in the U.S. You can now purchase them from the company's official online store in Black Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, Silver Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, Blue Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar, and Green Sapphire Glass/Black Kevlar options. The MC100 Wireless Charge Pad, on the other hand, is priced at $69.