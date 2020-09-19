What you need to know
- The install size of some major games coming to PS5 at launch have been revealed.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition takes up 105GB space.
- This is due to it including a PS5 remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man, which takes up around 55GB.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on PS4 and PS5 on November 12 in certain countries.
In the wake of the recent PS5 games showcase, the install size of some games coming to Sony's new console at launch has been revealed. Per the direct PlayStation page for the game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition takes up 105GB of space. This large size is due to it including a PS5 remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man, which takes up about 55GB.
The size of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake has also been revealed and you'll need 66GB to install Bluepoint's visually impressive remake. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have an 825GB SSD. Expanding this storage is possible but only through special drives that have to be certified by Sony. So far, no new drives have been certified yet.
It's worth noting games can be stored on regular external hard drives, you just won't be able to play them unless they're installed on the SSD. Carefully choosing which games to install will be critical as more games arrive in 2021 such as Horizon Forbidden West and a God of War sequel.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are coming to the PS5 at launch on November 12, though the former is also releasing on PS4. Preorders for the PS5 are open but retailers are regularly selling out.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Foldables are finally good enough to actually spend money on
Foldable phones have come a long way in 18 months, and now with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we have no major flaws, no shortchanged specs and no hurdles still to overcome. Now is the tipping point when foldables start to actually become worthy of your wallet.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Fitness apps and wearables are great, as long as you aren't in a wheelchair
Plenty of people with mobility issues want to buy fitness-based wearables, myself included. Right now they shouldn't because it seems like no company wants their money bad enough to work for it.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.