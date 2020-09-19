In the wake of the recent PS5 games showcase, the install size of some games coming to Sony's new console at launch has been revealed. Per the direct PlayStation page for the game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition takes up 105GB of space. This large size is due to it including a PS5 remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man, which takes up about 55GB.

The size of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake has also been revealed and you'll need 66GB to install Bluepoint's visually impressive remake. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have an 825GB SSD. Expanding this storage is possible but only through special drives that have to be certified by Sony. So far, no new drives have been certified yet.

It's worth noting games can be stored on regular external hard drives, you just won't be able to play them unless they're installed on the SSD. Carefully choosing which games to install will be critical as more games arrive in 2021 such as Horizon Forbidden West and a God of War sequel.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls are coming to the PS5 at launch on November 12, though the former is also releasing on PS4. Preorders for the PS5 are open but retailers are regularly selling out.