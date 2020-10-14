Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Spider CatSource: Sony / GameInformer

  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes a suit that allows a Spider-Cat named Spider-Man to tag along with Miles.
  • Spider-Cat can be seen in action in a video from GameInformer.
  • Spider-Cat's real name is Spider-Man, meaning there are now three Spider-Men protecting New York City.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be available on November 12, 2020.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is less than a month away and as part of GameInformer's coverage, we've learned a truly vital piece of information: Miles gets a Spider-Cat who can help him as part of a particular finisher move. Spider-Cat's actual name appears to be Spider-Man. You can check out the amazing video below, as well as find more of GameInformer's coverage.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold and is set to release on November 12, 2020 for PS5 and PS4. The game includes a 4K 60 FPS performance mode and a 4K 30 FPS visuals mode with ray-tracing for PS5 players to choose between. It's also a PS5 launch game alongside titles like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.

