What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes a suit that allows a Spider-Cat named Spider-Man to tag along with Miles.
- Spider-Cat can be seen in action in a video from GameInformer.
- Spider-Cat's real name is Spider-Man, meaning there are now three Spider-Men protecting New York City.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be available on November 12, 2020.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is less than a month away and as part of GameInformer's coverage, we've learned a truly vital piece of information: Miles gets a Spider-Cat who can help him as part of a particular finisher move. Spider-Cat's actual name appears to be Spider-Man. You can check out the amazing video below, as well as find more of GameInformer's coverage.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold and is set to release on November 12, 2020 for PS5 and PS4. The game includes a 4K 60 FPS performance mode and a 4K 30 FPS visuals mode with ray-tracing for PS5 players to choose between. It's also a PS5 launch game alongside titles like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best Amazon Fire tablet for $35 off with this Prime Day deal
Save big bucks on our favorite Amazon Fire tablet, the Fire HD 8. This Prime Day deal takes $35 off a great family tablet!
Want to learn about the OnePlus 8T? Here's everything you need to know!
The OnePlus 8T has landed! From its specs, pricing, our review, and so much more, this is everything you need to know about the phone.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2020
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2020 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!