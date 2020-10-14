Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales September 2020Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • GameInformer has some new exclusive coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
  • Part of this coverage is a batch of new screenshots with Miles' different suits.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to release on November 12.

As part of GameInformer's new coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a whole new batch of screenshots has been released. These screenshots have Miles in different suits as he zips through wintertime New York City.

Do be aware there's a tutorial boss featured in one of the screenshots, so while it takes place early in the game, don't look if you don't want to know who it is.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Gi

Source: Sony / GameInformer

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 for PS5 and PS4. It features a ray-tracing mode and a 60 FPS mode on the next-generation version. If you buy the PS4 version, you'll get a free upgrade and the ability to transfer your saves to the PS5 version later on. The PS5 is also releasing on November 12 in the U.S, UK and some other countries, with a global release on November 19.

It's your boy Miles

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A different kind of Spider-Man

Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.

Ultimate Spidey

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition

Ready for launch

The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.