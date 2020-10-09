What you need to know
- Insomniac Games confirmed today via Twitter that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5.
- This means development of the game that will ship on discs has finished, though work will continue for any day one versions.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be released on November 12, 2020.
Insomniac Games shared today that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5. The game is now ready for launch, though work will continue for any day-one patch or patches shortly after launch. Insomniac also shared a fairly amusing gif in celebration.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12, 2020 as one of the best PS5 launch games alongside the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. Saves will transfer from the PS4 version to the PS5 version. The Ultimate Edition of the game includes the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster, which is not available separately.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
