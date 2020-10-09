Start shopping! Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already flowing

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5

The new web-slinger is nearly ready for launch.
Samuel Tolbert

What you need to know

  • Insomniac Games confirmed today via Twitter that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5.
  • This means development of the game that will ship on discs has finished, though work will continue for any day one versions.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be released on November 12, 2020.

Insomniac Games shared today that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for PS4 and PS5. The game is now ready for launch, though work will continue for any day-one patch or patches shortly after launch. Insomniac also shared a fairly amusing gif in celebration.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12, 2020 as one of the best PS5 launch games alongside the Demon's Souls PS5 remake. Saves will transfer from the PS4 version to the PS5 version. The Ultimate Edition of the game includes the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster, which is not available separately.

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.