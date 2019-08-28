If you've been waiting to grab Marvel's Spider-Man, there's great news. PlayStation has announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition. This version of the game includes all three DLC packs: The Heist, Turf Wars and Silver Linings. These three DLC packs introduce new characters, new villains and new challenges to take on after completing the main story mode.

This edition releases physically on September 4 and is available for preorder right now for $40. PlayStation also put together a video for the announcement of this version of the game, celebrating its success so far and showcasing some of the awards it has garnered. You can take a look at the video below: