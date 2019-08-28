What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition has been announced.
- This version of the game includes all the DLC for the post-campaign story The City That Never Sleeps.
- You can preorder the game for $40 on Amazon.
If you've been waiting to grab Marvel's Spider-Man, there's great news. PlayStation has announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition. This version of the game includes all three DLC packs: The Heist, Turf Wars and Silver Linings. These three DLC packs introduce new characters, new villains and new challenges to take on after completing the main story mode.
This edition releases physically on September 4 and is available for preorder right now for $40. PlayStation also put together a video for the announcement of this version of the game, celebrating its success so far and showcasing some of the awards it has garnered. You can take a look at the video below:
Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 13 million copies since its release in 2018 and is now the best-selling superhero game of all time. The developers of the title, Insomniac Games, were acquired by Sony earlier this month, making Insomniac a part of Sony Worldwide Studios. We'll have to wait and see to find out what exactly they'll be working on next as part of the PlayStation family.
