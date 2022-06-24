Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 — List of all suits you can unlock

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is on the way, and from what we've seen so far, Insomniac Games is looking to deliver another high-quality single-player Spider-Man adventure. Both Miles Morales and Peter Parker are here this go around, which means there are suits to collect for both iconic web-slingers! As such, while the game isn't here yet, we're putting together a list of all the suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 that we know you'll be able to unlock.

There's no doubt that based on developer Insomniac Games's record, this could easily end up being one of the best PS5 games available. Both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales were critically and commercially massive hits, sporting long lists of suits that drew inspiration from the comics and long histories of each character.

Please note that because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 stars Peter Parker and Miles Morales as co-protagonists, we've divided the list of all suits so far in two, one for each hero.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: List of suits for Peter Parker

Advanced Suit

This is Peter's "default" look in the Marvel's Spider-Man series. It's a classic design, with a large white spider symbol that sets it apart from other Spider-Man suits.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: List of suits for Miles Morales

Iconic Suit

This suit was crafted by Miles during the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The design takes cues from Peter Parker's Advanced suit, while adjusting the spider symbol's size and using a black-and-red color scheme.

Heroes for days

Insomniac Games is one of the premier developers at PlayStation Studios, being responsible for the aforementioned Spider-Man games, as well as the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine.

There's no exact release date just yet, but Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently scheduled for release at some point in 2023, exclusively for the PS5. Said arrival will almost certainly occur well before Marvel's Wolverine, which does not currently have a release window, but is also coming exclusively to PS5 consoles.