What you need to know
- Hawkeye is being added to Marvel's Avengers on March 18 in a free update.
- Hawkeye's storyline is called Operation: Future Imperfect and delves into a new area called the Wasteland.
- The next-generation patch will also be released for free on March 18.
Marvel's Avengers launched back in September 2020, with ambitious post-launch plans for DLC including a wide range of new characters. Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics shared that the iconic sharpshooter Hawkeye is coming to the game on March 18. Hawkeye will be accompanied by the next-generation patch for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which is a free update for anyone who has already bought the game.
This upgrade was originally planned to release in 2020 but was pushed back due to the developers targeting bug fixes and other quality of life improvements for players. You can check out the trailer below for a more in-depth look at Future Imperfect, Hawkeye's story content that'll be added:
Hawkeye's protege Kate Bishop was added back in December 2020, which I found to be a solid but overall lackluster free addition to the game. Hopefully we'll learn more about other upcoming characters, including the release date for Spider-Man, in the near future.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
