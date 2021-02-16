Marvel's Avengers launched back in September 2020, with ambitious post-launch plans for DLC including a wide range of new characters. Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics shared that the iconic sharpshooter Hawkeye is coming to the game on March 18. Hawkeye will be accompanied by the next-generation patch for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which is a free update for anyone who has already bought the game.

This upgrade was originally planned to release in 2020 but was pushed back due to the developers targeting bug fixes and other quality of life improvements for players. You can check out the trailer below for a more in-depth look at Future Imperfect, Hawkeye's story content that'll be added: