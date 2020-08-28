What you need to know
- Marvel's Avengers is launching with six heroes.
- Post-launch heroes, such as Hawkeye, will be free.
- Each post-launch hero will have a $10 battle pass to unlock premium tier items.
- Marvel's Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020.
Marvel's Avengers is nearly here and shortly ahead of launch, Crystal Dynamics has explained how the microtransactions and cosmetic purchases will work in a blog post. Each hero has a Battle Pass called a Hero Challenge Card. Each Hero Challenge Card has 40 free tiers of things to unlock and premium paid tiers. Different tiers offer rewards including (but not limited to) outfits, emotes, nameplates and more.
The premium tiers for the six launch heroes are being unlocked, so you won't have to pay to access the premium tiers for Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow or Kamala Khan. For others, such as Hawkeye or Spider-Man (on PlayStation platforms) you'll need to pay 1000 Credits each, which can be purchased for $10. It's worth noting that if you complete the battle pass, you'll earn your 1000 Credits back. There's also no time limit for completing the Battle Pass, though you can buy tier skips.
While only two post-launch heroes have been announced so far, dataminers have found evidence of up to 15 more, including Ant-Man, Vision, Doctor Strange and Black Panther.
Marvel's Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Stadia. Anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version when it becomes available.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
