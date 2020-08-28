Marvel's Avengers is nearly here and shortly ahead of launch, Crystal Dynamics has explained how the microtransactions and cosmetic purchases will work in a blog post. Each hero has a Battle Pass called a Hero Challenge Card. Each Hero Challenge Card has 40 free tiers of things to unlock and premium paid tiers. Different tiers offer rewards including (but not limited to) outfits, emotes, nameplates and more.

The premium tiers for the six launch heroes are being unlocked, so you won't have to pay to access the premium tiers for Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow or Kamala Khan. For others, such as Hawkeye or Spider-Man (on PlayStation platforms) you'll need to pay 1000 Credits each, which can be purchased for $10. It's worth noting that if you complete the battle pass, you'll earn your 1000 Credits back. There's also no time limit for completing the Battle Pass, though you can buy tier skips.

While only two post-launch heroes have been announced so far, dataminers have found evidence of up to 15 more, including Ant-Man, Vision, Doctor Strange and Black Panther.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Stadia. Anyone who buys the game on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X version when it becomes available.