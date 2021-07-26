Marvel Future Revolution is bringing some of Earth's mightiest heroes to Android and iOS on August 25, developer Netmarble has announced. The free-to-play open-world action RPG will be supported for years to come as Netmarble plans to expand its growing universe with new content.

Starring Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Storm, Marvel Future Revolution takes place where the multiverse physically collides together, forming one Primary Earth made up of bits and pieces from across the multiverse. This convergence is what causes our heroes to form the Omega Flight collective, a group dedicated to fighting the supervillains that have arisen.

While there are only eight playable characters at launch, Netmarble expects to add a lot more. The same goes for its regions, which includes New Stark City, Midgardia, Sakaar, Xandearth, and the Hydra Empire. Players can also take part in a few different multiplayer modes like Blitz/Raid, Special Operations, Omega War, and the Dark Zone.

It's unknown whether Marvel Future Revolution will support some of the best mobile controllers at launch, but we're hoping it does. Its predecessor, Marvel Future Fight, had a rough relationship with mobile controller support. Regardless, it's being optimized with touch controls in mind.

Those who pre-register before its August 25 launch can claim exclusive costumes inspired by Marvel comics. The game is set to have 400 million unique costume combinations.