Best answer: We don't know. Yoda's species is shrouded in mystery, and only a few members of the species are known in canon Star Wars lore. Whether The Mandalorian will delve deeper into the mysterious species is unknown.

So he's a mystery character, he's a magical character. He has no background. He comes and he goes. He's the subversive secret mysterious stranger that enters the film and to then exits at the end.

Star Wars' website is also coy, simply referring to the species as "unknown." Here's what we do know. Yoda's species tend to be green-skinned, grow to only a couple feet in height, have three fingers and large pointy ears, and are powerful in the Force. They tend to live up to several hundred years, with Yoda notably passing away at nearly 900 years old. This is why the child in The Mandalorian is a small baby despite apparently being 50 years old.

When has Yoda's species shown up in canon?

Aside from Yoda, the only other known members of his species to appear in canon works of Star Wars are Yaddle, a Jedi Master who appeared briefly in The Phantom Menace, and the child in The Mandalorian.

Was the species ever named in Legends?

Even in Legends material, Yoda's species and homeworld are unknown, any records being lost to the ages. The best thing we have to go on is that they resemble the Lannik species in size and stature, but they do not have a definitive connection.

So what does this mean for The Mandalorian?

We don't really know as of this writing if the past history of this species will be explored, but to meet another member of Yoda's species is a big deal. Since the crux of the series seems to involve the Mandalorian getting caught up with the importance of the baby (a.k.a. the "asset") and how many people want to get a hold of it, I'm sure we'll learn a thing or two.