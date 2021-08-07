Read on to find out how to get a Community Shield live stream and watch the match online from anywhere.

English domestic football marks its return from its summer break with it's annual curtain-raiser at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Premier League winners Manchester City taking on FA Cup winners Leicester CIty.

Both teams have made major investments in their playing squad during the close season with Man City breaking the bank by signing Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish for a record £100m.

Leicester has also strengthened by adding Gambian striker Patson Daka, Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré and Ryan Bertrand from Southampton.

While fans will be looking forward to seeing if their new signings will be on show, there's also intrigue as to whether players now on the fringes will figure.

Bernado Silva and Gabriel Jesus are both reported to no longer be in Pep Guardiola's plans at City, while James Madison is being strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

Who will get their hands on the first piece of silverware for the season? Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man City vs Leicester City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man City vs Leicester City: Where and when?

Saturday's match at Wembley kicks off set for 5.15pm BST BST local time.

That makes it a 12.15pm ET, 9.15am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 2.15am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man City vs Leicester City online in the US

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Community Shield. This clash won't be shown on its regular linear TV channels however, and will instead be broadcast on its streaming service EPSN Plus.

ESPN Plus is priced at $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

Kick-off for the Man City vs Leicester City game in the US is at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT .

ESPN+ ESPN+ has exclusive rights to the 2021 Community Shield, so if you want to watch the game in the US, you'll need to become a member. Luckily, ESPN+ is affordably priced at just $5.99 per month or you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for just $13.99 monthly. $65 at ESPN+

How to stream Man City vs Leicester City live in the UK

There's fantastic news for footy fans in the UK looking to watch this Community Shield clash. Saturday's match at Wembley will be broadcast free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 4.30pm BST with the game set to kick off at 5.15pm.

The match will also be available to watch via ITV Hub on demand service.

ITV Hub UK audiences can catch Man City vs Leicester City live on ITV for free with ITV Hub this Saturday, August 8. Free at ITV Hub

How to stream Man City vs Leicester City live in Canada

Sportsnet is the rights holder for this season's Community Shield in Canada with kick-off set for 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT.

If you're already a Sportsnet subscriber as part of your TV package, you can stream Sportsnet online at no extra charge. The network is also available on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month.

Can I live stream Man City vs Leicester City in Australia?

While ESPN in Australia has shown this annual curtain-raiser in recent seasons, that's not the case this year.

In fact there's no confirmed broadcaster for the match Down Under at the time of writing.