The SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker is down to $49.99 on Amazon for Black Friday. This soda maker sometimes sells as high as $90 and more regularly goes for around $70. Today's price drop is the lowest of the year and the lowest we have seen since last year's Black Friday. You can also get this price in the white version of the soda maker if that better matches your kitchen. You can find this same deal at Walmart, and there is a deal at Target that includes extra bottles on sale for $69.99.

SodaStream devices are a great way to get you and your whole family drinking more water since that's basically all it is - sparkling water with some fruit flavors added in. When you've got a whole bunch of people gathered around for family meals, you've got a whole bunch of drink tastes, too. Being able to pick and choose their favorite flavors will make everyone happy. Of course, you could just give one away as a gift to someone who can make use of it. These are fun gifts and the flavors let them personalize it in their own way.

The Fizzi lets you make flavored sparkling water at the push of a button. The package includes the Fizzi sparkling water marker, a 60L CO2 cylinder, one 1L reusable carbonating bottle, and two extra 0.5L on-the-go bottles with easy carry loops so you can take the drinks with you anywhere. 40mL zero calorie fruit drops with the lime and raspberry flavors. Add some SodaStream fruit drops including flavors like watermelon, cucumber, or cherry cola.

The Fizzi has three levels of fizz you can choose from. You can find more types of fruit drops, and it's compatible with any flavors that work with SodaStream devices. You can also get more carbonating bottles if you want to make a bunch of flavors to set aside in your fridge. This is also a great way to save on over-using water bottles. You can use the same few carbonating bottles over and over, which is much better for the environment and less expensive for you in the long run.

If you run out of gas in the CO2 cylinder, you can refill it at Target for 50% off, which is awesome.