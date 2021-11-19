The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders you can get thanks to its high-resolution display, long battery life, and waterproof design. Grab this eReader for just $40 off at Amazon at Amazon so you can keep all of your favorite books with you in a compact format. That's just $90 for a backlit eReader. This 2018 Kindle version is just .3 inches thick with a 6-inch display and slides easily into a carry-on bag or into the glove box of a car so you can have it when you need it most.
This model is supported with ads on the home screen but if you want the ad-free version, you're also in luck. The ad-free model is also on sale at $110 on the same page. You can also get an additional $20 off when you buy two so your family can have plenty to go around.
The Kindle Paperwhite has a high-resolution display with 300ppi so text appears sharp no matter how big you have it. The paper-like display makes it easy to read in bright daylight while the built-in light enables night reading. You can still get great books with any of the best Black Friday Android tablet deals but having a dedicated reader can help keep you from getting distracted by social media.
One of the Kindle Paperwhite's best features is its waterproof housing. Whether you want to catch up on your chapters by the pool in the summer or take a relaxing bath to the next level, you can bring your Kindle and favorite book along.
$40 off your new Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon
There's something very comforting about the look and feel of a good book in your hands as you take in its stories. Still, there are many times when bringing the full book along just isn't practical. The Paperwhite's display and size are about as close as you're going to get to the real book experience without the hassle of a fragile and heavy paper book. Whether you're waiting in line at security, stuck in a traffic jam in the passenger seat, or just waiting for family to knock on the door, an eReader is a great holiday gadget.
