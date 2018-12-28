Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly are joined by Lory Gil, Managing Editor of our sister site iMore! She and the crew have a ton of terrific insight about digital wellbeing and their tech predictions/hopes for 2019. They also discuss the adoption (or maybe lack thereof) when it comes to gesture based navigation on Android. Don't miss our year-end roundtable!

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

