Since the debut of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor for Wear OS, we've only seen two watches actually ship with it. First there was the $1,000 Montblanc Summit 2, followed by the more reasonably-priced $255 Fossil Sport. We're finally getting a third watch with the new processor, but it's another one that most people likely won't ever buy.

Louis Vuitton is updating its Tambour Horizon series of smartwatches that were first introduced in July 2017, and as you might expect from this brand, the watches are the definition of "extra."

Sapphire glass is covering the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, the case is available in polished steel, PVD, and ceramic, and each one comes with exclusive Louis Vuitton watch faces.

On the technical side of things, the watches have an NFC chip for Google Pay, 8GB of internal storage, 300 mAh battery that's rated for a full day of use on one charge, and 8GB of storage with 1GB of RAM — double the amounts we usually see on Wear OS devices.

In regards to price, the new Tambour Horizon starts at £2,125. Depending on the style you choose, that number can go all the way up to £3,685.

See at Louis Vuitton