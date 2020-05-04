What you need to know
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a game being developed Daedalic Entertainment.
- It's coming to PC and next-generation platforms, including Xbox Series X.
- A batch of new screenshots have been released, showing Gollum, Orcs and more.
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is currently set to release in 2021.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new game being developed by Daedalic Entertainment. First announced back in 2019, we now have a few screenshots giving us a rough idea of the visual style to expect. We get to see Gollum, some Orcs, giant spiders and more.
You can take a look at all the images in the gallery below.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set before the events of the titular books, with players have to choose between Smeagol decisions and Gollum decisions depending on the situation at hand.
The game was originally announced as coming to PC and "all relevant console platforms at the time." Now, we know that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is currenly planned to release sometime in 2021 on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X.
