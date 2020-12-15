Many people are unable to travel this holiday season, so Google has been focused on bringing tons of new features to its devices and services. And while 2020 may not be the year to reflect warmly on, that's more of a reason to think back to the good old days when families far and wide could gather. Google Photos already offers a vast amount of features over its closest alternatives, and today, Google Photos is bringing even more features that highlight your Memories and moments with people or places that may be out of reach this year.

The first of these features to come to Memories is cinematic photos. 3D images have become a bit of a trend, and Google Photos now uses machine learning to transform your photos and give them more depth, making them appear more cinematic. It even presents your photos with a cool panning effect.

Google is also highlighting its new AI-powered collages that groups together certain photos with a refreshed look, such as a before and after of your children or one of your favorite hikes.