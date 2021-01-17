It's pure football box office on Sunday as two of English football's biggest rivals battle it out to go top of the Premier League. Read on for our full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Man United live stream and watching the match online wherever you are right now.
Having looked like another season of abject disappointment was on the cards for United as recently as early November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has somehow turned things around, with the Red Devils now looking like bonafide title contenders.
United's dogged win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday saw them edge past Liverpool to go to the top of the league — the first time the club have held the spot since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.
Solskjaer's side's resurgence has coincided with a concerning dip in results for Jurgen Klopp's men, with Liverpool only managing to pick up a solitary point from their last three matches, a run which has also only seen them score once.
Liverpool are nevertheless just three points behind United in second and boast a far superior goal difference, meaning a win here would see them return to the top as well as delivering some much appreciated bragging rights for the Kop army.
United have little in the way of selection issues, with just Swedish defender Victor Lindelof a doubt coming into this crucial clash. The same can't be said for the hosts, with Liverpool set to be forced to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson once more in a makeshift defence. Diego Jota also remains sidelined, however Thiago Alcantara looks set to start having proved his fitness in recent cameos.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Liverpool vs Man United: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Liverpool vs Man United online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Man United, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).


How to watch Liverpool vs Man United online in the U.S. exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Liverpool vs Man United is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Man United game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Liverpool vs Man United live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Anfield beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Man United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Liverpool vs Man United live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Liverpool vs Man United, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Liverpool vs Man United live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Liverpool vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
