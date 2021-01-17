It's pure football box office on Sunday as two of English football's biggest rivals battle it out to go top of the Premier League . Read on for our full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Man United live stream and watching the match online wherever you are right now.

Having looked like another season of abject disappointment was on the cards for United as recently as early November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has somehow turned things around, with the Red Devils now looking like bonafide title contenders.

United's dogged win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday saw them edge past Liverpool to go to the top of the league — the first time the club have held the spot since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

Solskjaer's side's resurgence has coincided with a concerning dip in results for Jurgen Klopp's men, with Liverpool only managing to pick up a solitary point from their last three matches, a run which has also only seen them score once.

Liverpool are nevertheless just three points behind United in second and boast a far superior goal difference, meaning a win here would see them return to the top as well as delivering some much appreciated bragging rights for the Kop army.

United have little in the way of selection issues, with just Swedish defender Victor Lindelof a doubt coming into this crucial clash. The same can't be said for the hosts, with Liverpool set to be forced to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson once more in a makeshift defence. Diego Jota also remains sidelined, however Thiago Alcantara looks set to start having proved his fitness in recent cameos.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Man United: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

