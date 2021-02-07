Jurgen Klopp's men come into this crucial clash desperately looking to make up ground on Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, having managed to slip seven points behind their Premier League-leading visitors. Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.
With the home side's grip on their title slipping further following their shock midweek defeat at home to Brighton, coupled with a still mounting injury crisis, it couldn't be a worse time for Liverpool to meet a rampant City side who are looking back to their best.
Despite being without the services of Kevin De Bruyne in recent weeks, City have racked up nine Premier League wins in a row and will be looking to inflict a third successive home league defeat on the champions.
Liverpool's center-back injury list is now in the realms of farce, with Joel Matip now ruled for the season alongside fellow long-term casualties Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, thanks to a knee ligament issue.
Defensive deadline day recruits Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak should help alleviate that problem, but it's unlikely either player will be ready for this clash. The home side should at least get a boost with the expected return of key forward Sadio Mané and Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker.
City will once again be without De Buyne and defender Nathan Aké, while Argentinian striker Sergio Agüero is still recovering from Covid-19.
While the signs look ominous for Liverpool going into this clash, they can draw strength from the visitor's poor record at Anfield — it's almost 18 years since City last recorded a win on the Reds' home turf.
It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Liverpool vs Man City: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.
Watch Liverpool vs Man City online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Man City but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Liverpool vs Man City. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Liverpool vs Man City online in the U.S. exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Liverpool vs Man City is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Man United game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC and NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Liverpool vs Man City live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels, with coverage from Anfield beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Liverpool vs Man City online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Liverpool vs Man City live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City vs Liverpool, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Liverpool vs Man City live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Liverpool vs Man City in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.