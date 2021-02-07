Jurgen Klopp's men come into this crucial clash desperately looking to make up ground on Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, having managed to slip seven points behind their Premier League -leading visitors. Read on to find out how to get a Liverpool vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

With the home side's grip on their title slipping further following their shock midweek defeat at home to Brighton, coupled with a still mounting injury crisis, it couldn't be a worse time for Liverpool to meet a rampant City side who are looking back to their best.

Despite being without the services of Kevin De Bruyne in recent weeks, City have racked up nine Premier League wins in a row and will be looking to inflict a third successive home league defeat on the champions.

Liverpool's center-back injury list is now in the realms of farce, with Joel Matip now ruled for the season alongside fellow long-term casualties Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, thanks to a knee ligament issue.

Defensive deadline day recruits Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak should help alleviate that problem, but it's unlikely either player will be ready for this clash. The home side should at least get a boost with the expected return of key forward Sadio Mané and Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker.

City will once again be without De Buyne and defender Nathan Aké, while Argentinian striker Sergio Agüero is still recovering from Covid-19.

While the signs look ominous for Liverpool going into this clash, they can draw strength from the visitor's poor record at Anfield — it's almost 18 years since City last recorded a win on the Reds' home turf.

It all looks set to be a cracking game. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Man City: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Man City but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

