Both sides are vying for a coveted top-four finish and UEFA Champions League spot meaning today's clash could prove crucial come May. Don't miss a moment with our Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream guide.

While the Premier League title is all but wrapped up for Man City already, there are still plenty of interesting games to pay attention to as sides jostle for position over the next few months — including this game between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite winning the Premier League last season, today's hosts Liverpool seemed to be in freefall in recent weeks.

Prior to a 2-0 win at Premier League strugglers Sheffield United in their last outing, The Reds had been on a losing streak of four games in the league including a devastating loss at Anfield to local rivals Everton.

Though form has improved for visitors Chelsea who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, The Pensioners have had their own struggles this season and sit just 1 point above Liverpool.

New Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has steadied the ship since taking over from ousted fan-favorite Frank Lampard, including a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford at the weekend, but Klopp's Liverpool will be another tough test.

Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Thursday's match takes place behind closed doors at Anfield with kick-off set for 8:15pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 7:15am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Liverpool vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.