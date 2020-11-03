In Cyberpunk 2077, players will experience a long story across sprawling Night City and the Badlands surrounding it. While the main story will be very close for everyone, your journey will start out quite differently depending on the Lifepath you choose. After finishing the unique opening, you'll find from time to time that you've got unique insight or dialogue options depending on your chosen Lifepath.

As an example, a Corpo will understand what a particular business executive is really after, while a Street Kid and Nomad would not. It's somewhat similar in concept to the "origins" in Dragon Age: Origins. Here's a list of the Lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077. Over time, we'll add more details as we learn more about how each Lifepath affects the story.

Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths Street Kid