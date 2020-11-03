In Cyberpunk 2077, players will experience a long story across sprawling Night City and the Badlands surrounding it. While the main story will be very close for everyone, your journey will start out quite differently depending on the Lifepath you choose. After finishing the unique opening, you'll find from time to time that you've got unique insight or dialogue options depending on your chosen Lifepath.
As an example, a Corpo will understand what a particular business executive is really after, while a Street Kid and Nomad would not. It's somewhat similar in concept to the "origins" in Dragon Age: Origins. Here's a list of the Lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077. Over time, we'll add more details as we learn more about how each Lifepath affects the story.
Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths Street Kid
If you choose the Street Kid Lifepath, you grew up on the streets of Night City. You know the full list of gangs in Cyberpunk 2077 and factions such as Maelstrom, with insight into how street deals and rivalries go down.
Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths Nomad
The Nomad Lifepath has you grow up outside the walls of Night City in the Badlands, which are scarred by the effects of global warming and multiple wars. A character voiced by and modeled after Alanah Pearce can be found exclusively in the Nomad Lifepath.
Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths Corpo
A Corpo Lifepath has you in one of the safest and simultaneously most dangerous parts of Night City: the slick business ladder at Arasaka Corporation. As a Corpo, you understand the ins and outs of business and what the different head honchos are after.
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Enhancements for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions are being worked on and will be available sometime post-launch.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is poised to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure that allows you to choose.
