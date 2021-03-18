Today's Square Enix Presents game showcase was a pretty great affair for Life is Strange fans with the announcement of Life is Strange: True Colors . Right alongside the latest Life is Strange game, Square Enix is also going to release the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. This new bundle includes the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm with upgraded visuals and animations to breathe new life into the game. You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Life is Strange: True Colors features a new protagonist and mystery for players to solve, and is being developed by Deck Nine (the developers behind Life is Strange: Before the Storm). Both it and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection are arriving on September 10, 2021 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available for purchase by itself, but anyone who buys the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will get the entire Remastered Collection included.

If you weren't already aware, Life is Strange is a popular episodic adventure game series made famous by its incredible cast of characters in the original Life is Strange. In order for True Colors to properly carry the torch forward, Deck Nine will have to deliver with great character writing and a compelling new lead protagonist.

Prepare for the next entry in the Life is Strange series, and for revisiting two incredible games in the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, with one of the Best Headsets for PS5, which will offer the best audio experience for this and any other game you play on PlayStation.