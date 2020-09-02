What you need to know
- LG will unveil its rotating dual-screen 'Wing' smartphone on September 14.
- It is rumored to be powered by the same Snapdragon 765 chipset as the LG Velvet.
- Thanks to its unique design, however, the phone is tipped to be priced around $1,000 in the U.S.
LG has released a teaser video on its official YouTube channel, confirming the existence of the rumored "Wing" with a rotating second screen. While the video doesn't show the upcoming phone, it does confirm that "Wing" will make its global debut at an online event on September 14. The launch event will kick off at 10 AM ET and is going to be live streamed on the company's official YouTube and Facebook pages.
In terms of specs, rumors suggest the phone will have the same Snapdragon 765 chipset as the LG Velvet with 5G support. It is also expected to have a 64MP primary sensor. The phone's main display is tipped to be 6.8-inches with FHD+ resolution, but the size of the second screen hasn't been revealed yet. As shown by a leaked video recently, the rotating second screen will allow for a superior multitasking experience compared to "regular" phones.
While its key tech specs will be similar to the LG Velvet, the "Wing" is expected to carry a much higher price tag due to its unique design. A report published by South Korean publication Herald Corp last week claimed the phone could be priced at KRW 1.9 million ($1,600). According to XDA Developers, however, the phone is likely to cost $1,000 when it launches in the U.S. this fall.
