What you need to know LG's upcoming "Wing" was shown off in a leaked video today.

The phone feature a novel dual-screen design with a rotating display.

It's rumored to be yet another of LG's 'premium' mid-rangers, in the vein of the Velvet.

LG's been enamored with dual displays for quite a while now, with many of its most recent phones sporting a Dual Screen accessory that turns the phone into a poor man's Surface Duo or Galaxy Fold. The "Wing" is LG's evolution of this design, featuring a secondary display that rotates out at an angle to the main screen. The benefits of this design, as shown by a leaked video obtained by Android Authority, stem from the flexibility and improved multitasking experience it offers: