From the Galaxy S10 to the Pixel 4, 2019 is going to be an intense year of competing Android flagships. There's a lot of phones we have to look forward to, one of which being the LG G8. Last year's G7 was a solid handset that brought some unique ideas to the table, but it was ultimately overshadowed for not being able to stick out enough from its competitors. Will LG be able to pull that off this year, or will we be met with more of the same? Here's everything we know about the LG G8! The latest LG G8 news January 3, 2019 — The LG G8 will have "Sound on Display" technology So here's an interesting rumor. According to @OnLeaks, one of the more reliable leakers in the industry, the LG G8 will be outfitted with something called "Sound on Display" tech.

According to my sources, #LGG8 will feature Sound on Display (SoD) technology... — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 3, 2019

We aren't entirely sure what that means, but from the sound of it, the G8's display will be able to produce sound — potentially getting rid of standalone, traditional speakers. What's your take on this?

June 6, 2018 — LG might equip the G8 with a 4K LCD display Starting off the LG G8 rumor mill a bit early, Ice Universe recently shared the following on Twitter: Rumors LG G8 Will Adopt 4K Resolution LCD Screen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2018 LG previously said that it reserves its AMOLED displays for its V series of phones, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that the G8 will once again opt for an LED panel for its display.

All the big details What will the phone look like?

As of right now, we really aren't sure. There haven't been any leaked renders or hands-on photos of the G8, meaning we aren't sure at all what the phone will look like. If LG continues to reiterate on the design language found with the G6 and G7, the G8 will feature a glass back, aluminum frame, and an LCD screen with some sort of notch. Last year's G7 was offered in a few striking colorways, and we can only hope that's true once again with the G8. What specs will it have? Once again, there's not a whole lot of info out there regarding the G8's specifications. We've put together the following spec list based on the latest rumors and things that just seem likely based on past LG releases, so take everything here with a grain of salt.

Category Spec Operating System Android 9 Pie Display LCD

3120 x 1440 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Rear Cameras Three sensors Audio Sound on Display tech Charging USB-C

Qi wireless

When will the G8 be released?