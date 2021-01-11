What you need to know
- LG's G1 OLED Evo TV has better brightness and luminosity than its predecessors.
- The TV has a suite of AI-assisted features for image and audio upscaling.
- LG has announced that all of its 2021 TVs will feature Google Stadia integration.
LG debuted the first OLED TV back in 2013, and introduced an OLED panel with 4K HDR back in 2015. The South Korean manufacturer is now introducing its OLED Evo range, with the tech offering better brightness and more realism. While OLED TVs offer significantly better contrast levels than their LCD counterparts, they don't get as bright. LG is now aiming to fix that with the G1.
I'll get to the TV shortly, but during the announcement LG has also revealed that all of its 2021 TVs will get Google Stadia integration. That's a big deal for Google as it tries to push Stadia into more homes. LG TVs will also get GeForce Now streaming, but that particular integration isn't going live until later this year.
The LG G1 is the first TV to feature the OLED Evo panel, and it will go on sale later this year in three sizes: 55, 65, and 77 inches. The TV is powered by the fourth-gen A9 chipset, and it has AI-assisted features for image upscaling, with LG noting that the TV will automatically adjust brightness levels based on whatever content is playing on the screen.
LG's OLED panels are some of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox gaming, and the fact that the G1 is getting a brighter screen should make things that much more interesting. Audio is also getting a boost thanks to an AI-assisted feature that emulates 5.1 surround sound. LG's WebOS software is getting a refresh as well, with a more modern design that makes it easier to navigate the interface.
Then there's the remote: the magic remote has been tweaked with a more ergonomic design, and it has built-in buttons for Google Assistant and Alexa, Netflix, Disney+, and LG's ThinQ platform. LG is also adding NFC to the remote so that you can pair your phone with your TV easier than ever and cast content.
LG is also debuting new additions in the C1 and A1 line of OLED TVs, and introducing new models in the mini-LED and LCD series, with all the new models set to go on sale in the coming weeks.
LG 55-inch CX OLED TV
LG makes the best OLED TVs, and the 55-inch CX delivers outstanding picture quality and all the connectivity options you're looking for right now.
